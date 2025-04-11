Austin Colby Parker Acquires 2,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Colby Parker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $22,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,844.15. This represents a 44.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 4.1 %
KYN opened at $10.81 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
