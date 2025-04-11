Austin Colby Parker Acquires 2,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Colby Parker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $22,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,844.15. This represents a 44.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 4.1 %

KYN opened at $10.81 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

