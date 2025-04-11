Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Jean Martineau Purchases 4,600 Shares

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Jean Martineau bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,987.00.

Dynacor Group Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:DNG opened at C$4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$129.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.57.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

