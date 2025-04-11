Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $33,084.94 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Harris sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $33,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,349 shares in the company, valued at $255,235.09. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hagerty Stock Performance

HGTY opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 0.88. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Stories

