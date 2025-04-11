Emily C. Taylor Sells 809 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $156.25. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5,624.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.