Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Centene were worth $31,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,803,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,412,000 after purchasing an additional 130,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,786,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,425 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,080,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,056,000 after purchasing an additional 928,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 693.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Centene stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

