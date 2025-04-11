Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells 1,874 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $62,048.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,716.25. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frazor Titus Edmondson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 4,369 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $156,803.41.

On Friday, February 28th, Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $479,661.12.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $39.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $805,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

