Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,453,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

