Insider Buying: Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) Insider Buys A$51,800.00 in Stock

Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT – Get Free Report) insider Blair Sergeant purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$51,800.00 ($32,173.91).

Blair Sergeant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vmoto alerts:

On Tuesday, April 8th, Blair Sergeant bought 100,000 shares of Vmoto stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$7,700.00 ($4,782.61).

Vmoto Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

About Vmoto

Vmoto Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of electric two-wheel vehicles worldwide. Its electric two-wheel vehicles include electric mopeds and motorcycles under the VMOTO and VMOTO Fleet brand names. The company also offers smart connectivity, IOT, and business case EV solutions; finance and warranty services; and accessories, such as customized packages, t-shirts, key chains, notebooks, shirts, trousers, bags, mugs, hats, rear luggage and side box racks, phone holders, front guards, seat cushions and covers, windshields, net bags, winter care, covers, helmets, and gloves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vmoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vmoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.