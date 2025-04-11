enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Chairman Acquires $48,400.00 in Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) Chairman William M. Sheriff purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,310,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,166.55. This represents a 1.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EU stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. enCore Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $225.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of enCore Energy from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on enCore Energy

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,702,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,839,000 after acquiring an additional 165,082 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,346,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 342,657 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,378,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,873,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 145,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.