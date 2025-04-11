Citigroup Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $113.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $135.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.15.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $139.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $4,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after acquiring an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

