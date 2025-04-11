Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $95.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. MetLife has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

