StockNews.com Downgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Dana Trading Down 11.2 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -102.56%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dana by 484.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in Dana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

