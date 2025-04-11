Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $814.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20.

Proto Labs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

