Truist Financial Cuts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $47.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

