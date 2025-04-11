Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

Trex Stock Down 4.2 %

TREX stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,858,000 after buying an additional 3,818,025 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,599,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,505,000 after buying an additional 523,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,954,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after buying an additional 2,578,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,153,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,631,000 after buying an additional 126,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

