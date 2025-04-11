Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.69 and traded as low as $57.19. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 96,785 shares changing hands.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.

Novozymes A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Novozymes A/S’s previous dividend of $0.17. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

