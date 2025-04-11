Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.24. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 13,337 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.49. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

