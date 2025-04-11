Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.34 and traded as low as $40.09. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 19,910 shares traded.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 6.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Peoples Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.58%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.12 per share, with a total value of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $807,118.48. The trade was a 6.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 377.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 67,838.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.