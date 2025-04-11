Emily Rollins Sells 2,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $383,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $341,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xometry by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xometry by 360.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

