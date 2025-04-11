Westpark Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Westpark Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

IPWR opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.05. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 823,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

