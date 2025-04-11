Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

LINE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lineage from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lineage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lineage from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

LINE stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. Lineage has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 24,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,178.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lineage by 7,466.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Lineage during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lineage during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

