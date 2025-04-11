Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 516,572 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,772 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Novavax by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after buying an additional 1,333,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after buying an additional 304,159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 709,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 301,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,726,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,439,000 after acquiring an additional 296,181 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Stock Performance

NVAX opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

