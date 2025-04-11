Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,349 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,675,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,073 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,091,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.75.

MOH stock opened at $343.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.17. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.32 and a 52 week high of $379.07.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

