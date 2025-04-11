Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MYRG. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

MYR Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

Shares of MYRG opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MYR Group by 192.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

