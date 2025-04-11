Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

