Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.97 and traded as high as C$16.01. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$15.67, with a volume of 294,559 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities set a C$20.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

