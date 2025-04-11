Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.97 and traded as high as C$16.01. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$15.67, with a volume of 294,559 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities set a C$20.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.86.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.