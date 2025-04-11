Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.51 and traded as high as C$37.99. Quebecor shares last traded at C$35.16, with a volume of 313 shares changing hands.

Quebecor Trading Down 7.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39.

About Quebecor

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

