Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of analysts have commented on CELH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Celsius by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELH opened at $36.53 on Friday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

