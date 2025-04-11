Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$48.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Parkland from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Nora Duke bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,388.24. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.76, for a total value of C$183,800.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$30.09 and a twelve month high of C$43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.72. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

