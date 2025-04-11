Insider Buying: NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Acquires 5,814 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $193,257.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,707.32. This trade represents a 45.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20,400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,562,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after buying an additional 781,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 187,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 386.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,714 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,863,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,471 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

