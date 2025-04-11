Insider Buying: Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) CEO Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) CEO David Hung acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,781,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,225,307.48. This trade represents a 0.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, April 4th, David Hung bought 200,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $594.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Several analysts have commented on NUVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

