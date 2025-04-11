Insider Selling: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Sells $253,650.00 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,969.22. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MeiraGTx Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $5.07 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 146.38% and a negative net margin of 633.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGTX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3,606.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 142.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Further Reading

