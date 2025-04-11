Anish Patel Sells 6,667 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $120,272.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 316,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,239.72. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $142,940.48.

On Friday, February 7th, Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $146,207.31.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.