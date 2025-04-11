The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 641 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $99,528.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,599,296.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $151.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

