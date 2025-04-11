JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Melius raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.98. Expedia Group has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Expedia Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,744 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

