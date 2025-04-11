Truist Financial Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $65.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays dropped their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.95.

Five Below Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $163.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $8,489,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Five Below by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

