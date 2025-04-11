Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $178.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HON. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average of $216.48. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.6% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

