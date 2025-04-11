Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INSE. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. New Street Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of INSE opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 314.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

