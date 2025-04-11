Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $63.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Dynatrace stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 406,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dynatrace by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 883,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

