Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Target Price at $82.33

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on FWONA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

