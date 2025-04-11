OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $23.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONEW. Baird R W lowered OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 682,368 shares in the company, valued at $10,508,467.20. The trade was a 2.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.30. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

