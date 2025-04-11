Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Mosaic by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 245,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,072 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

