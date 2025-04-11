Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,478 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,042 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $733,961,000 after acquiring an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,561 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $231,529,000 after purchasing an additional 210,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $78,181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,752 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 500,374 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,984,000 after buying an additional 30,297 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

