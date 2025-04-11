Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

