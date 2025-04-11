Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 229,739 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,710 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at $561,932,258.40. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

