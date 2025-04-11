Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 602 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,122,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,139,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after acquiring an additional 98,427 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

