Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 889,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 77,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $18,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.41 million, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.35. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

About PlayAGS

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.88. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $102.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.