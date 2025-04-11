Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 32,852 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $541.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.42%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

