Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Stock Down 4.7 %

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $37,363.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,108. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $30,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,044 shares in the company, valued at $495,613.44. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,030 shares of company stock worth $263,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.