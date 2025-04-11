The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $360.00 to $384.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.44.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CI opened at $327.31 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.